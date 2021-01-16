Tennessee defeats Vanderbilt, improves to 10-1

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes yells to the court during a game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The rest vs. rust argument is not applicable when both teams are coming off a six-day stretch without a game, but a well-rested Tennessee glided past the Commodores on Saturday, 81-61.

The win improves Tennessee’s record to 10-1 (4-1 SEC).



The win was the 719th of Rick Barnes’s career win tying him with Phog Allen and Don Haskins for 20th all-time.

Freshman Keon Johnson led the Vols in scoring for the first time this season putting up 16 points, 3rebounds against the Commodores. Senior John Fulkerson, red-shirt junior Victor Bailey Jr., and Jaden Springer also ended the night in double-figures scoring 15, 11 and 10 points respectively,

UP NEXT: Tennessee will travel to Gainesville to face Florida on Tuesday, January 19th.