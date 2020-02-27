Tennessee drops second in a row with 86-69 loss at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WATE) – Arkansas junior guard Mason Jones scored a game-high 37 points to lead the Razorbacks past Tennessee 86-69 on Wednesday.

With it’s second consecutive loss, Tennessee (15-13, 7-8 SEC) moved below .500 in conference play with three regular season games remaining.

Jordan Bowden did his best to keep the Vols in the game. The senior guard led Tennessee with 19 points, going 4-for-10 from 3-point range before fouling out with one minute and 51 seconds left in the game. Bowden has scored in double figures in 12 of the last 13 games.

Tennessee did not see much production from several of its regular contributors. Freshman guard Santiago Vescovi, who posted a season-high with 20 points and eight assists in the Vols’ 21-point win over Arkansas on Feb. 11, managed just six points with five turnovers in 37 minutes on the court. Josiah-Jordan James was scoreless on Wednesday, going 0-for-6 from the field in 25 minutes.

Jones reached 30-plus points for the seventh time this season. Isaiah Joe added 22 points for the Razorbacks, making all 12 of his free throw attempts. Desi Sills added 13 points for Arkansas.

WHAT’S NEXT

Tennessee returns home for a Saturday afternoon matchup with SEC rival Florida. The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET on either ESPN or ESPN2.