KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With Halloween approaching, the Tennessee football team will don black alternate uniforms for a second straight year. However, this year’s uniforms have added a unique wrinkle.

Tennessee announced Tuesday that the ‘Dark Mode’ uniforms will return for their showdown with No. 19 Kentucky.

2022 Tennessee Football ‘Dark Mode’ uniforms. Photos: Tennessee Athletics

This year’s version features black helmets with an orange stripe through the middle. The 2021 dark mode uniforms featured white helmets with black accents on the orange stripe. Radio host and former Tennessee wide receiver Jayson Swain said the team had planned wear black helmets last year but was unable to do so due to supply chain issues.

2022 ‘Dark Mode’ uniforms with black helmets Helmets worn with dark mode uniforms in 2021

Vol fans had long clamored for the return of the distinct uniforms after they first wore them during a victory over South Carolina on Halloween 2009. Tennessee topped South Carolina again when the black jerseys finally returned in 2021.

Tennessee uniforms and apparel were made by Adidas when the first version of the black jerseys arrived in 2009. Tennessee switched to Nike in 2015.

The Vols are off to their best start to a season since 1998 and are up to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25, their highest rank since the 2005 preseason poll. Their dramatic last second win over Alabama marked their first win in the Third Saturday in October rivalry since 2006.