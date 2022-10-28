KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee star wide receiver Cedric Tillman announced on his Instagram that he is planning to return to the field against Kentucky.

The senior said in a video on his Instagram that if he catches two touchdowns against the Wildcats, fans can get two free cookies at Moonshine Mountain Cookies stores on Monday.

Tillman was injured against Akron and has missed the past four games. The Preseason All-American had tightrope surgery on his ankle in order to have a quicker recovery.

He was instrumental in Tennessee’s Week 2 win over Pittsburgh, hauling in nine catches for 162 yards and a touchdown. In three games played, Tillman has racked up 17 catches for 246 yards and one touchdown.