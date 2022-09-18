KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — ESPN College Gameday will be in Knoxville as the University of Tennessee hosts Florida for their Southeastern Conference opener on Saturday in Neyland Stadium.

The show plans to air live on ESPN from 9 a.m. to noon ET on Sept. 24, Saturday.

This will make the 10th time Tennessee hosts College GameDay and the 22nd time that the Vols appeared on college football’s most popular pregame show.

The past three times that Tennessee has hosted College GameDay has been for a matchup with the Gators, including Saturday’s game. The last College GameDay for Tennessee was Sept. 24, 2016, the game that saw 14th-ranked Vols rally from a 21-0 deficit to beat 19th-ranked Florida 38-28 with Joshua Dobbs accounting for five touchdowns.

Saturday’s game will mark the ninth Tennessee-Florida game that College GameDay will broadcast from. The series is tied for the third-most frequently visited matchup by the short. Alabama vs. LSU, Ohio State vs. Penn State and Alabama vs. Georgia has also been a part of nine broadcasts.

Tennessee started its season 3-0. Led by sixth-year senior quarterback Hendon Hooker, the Vols own the nation’s fourth-highest scoring offense (52.0) and are third in the FBS in total offense (553.7).

Florida’s record is 2-1 following their win against USF on Saturday night in Gainesville.

Saturday’s UT SEC opener will also see the return of #CheckerNeyland, which showcases the Vols’ iconic checkerboard pattern through Neyland Stadium.

Fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early and have their digital parking passes and tickets ready. Gate 21 Will Call opens at 11:30 a.m., and gates to Neyland Stadium open at 1:30 p.m.

All-Time Tennessee ESPN College GameDay Appearances:

1995

Sept. 9, 1995; Georgia at No. 8 Tennessee

Oct. 14, 1995; No. 6 Tennessee at No. 12 Alabama

1996

Sept. 21, 1996; No. 4 Florida at No. 2 Tennessee

1997

Sept. 20, 1997; No. 4 Tennessee at No. 2 Florida

Jan. 2, 1998; No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 2 Nebraska Orange Bowl (Miami, Fla.)

1998

Oct. 10, 1998; No. 4 Tennessee at No. 7 Georgia

Jan. 4, 1999; No. 2 Florida State vs. No. 1 Tennessee

BCS National Championship Game / Fiesta Bowl (Tempe, Ariz.)

1999

Sept. 18, 1999; No. 2 Tennessee at No. 4 Florida

Nov. 6, 1999; No. 24 Notre Dame at No. 4 Tennessee

2000

Sept. 16, 2000; No. 6 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee

2001

Dec. 1, 2001; No. 5 Tennessee at No. 2 Florida

2002

Sept. 21, 2002; No. 10 Florida at No. 4 Tennessee

Nov. 9, 2002; No. 2 Miami at Tennessee

2004

Oct. 2, 2004; No. 8 Auburn at No. 10 Tennessee

Dec. 4, 2004; No. 15 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Auburn SEC Championship (Atlanta, Ga.)

2006

Oct. 28, 2006; No. 8 Tennessee at South Carolina

Nov. 11, 2006; No. 13 Tennessee at No. 11 Arkansas

2012

Sept. 15, 2012; No. 18 Florida at No. 23 Tennessee

2016

Sept. 10, 2016; Virginia Tech vs. No. 17 Tennessee Battle at Bristol (Bristol, Tenn.)

Sept. 24, 2016; No. 19 Florida at No. 14 Tennessee

Oct. 8, 2016; No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Texas A&M

2022

Sept. 24, 2022; No. 18 Florida at No. 15 Tennessee