KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — ESPN College GameDay announced on Twitter their return to Knoxville for Tennessee’s game against Alabama in the Southeastern Conference on Saturday in Neyland Stadium.

However, they’re not the only ones coming to Knoxville. SEC Nation also announced the network coming for the top-10 showdown, according to their Facebook post.

ESPN College GameDay was at Neyland Stadium during the SEC’s opener Saturday, Sept. 24. Now, they’re returning for the matchup between the University of Tennessee and the University of Alabama.

The rivalry dates back to 1901 with Alabama currently on the longest winning streak in its history at 15 consecutive wins.

Kickoff information for the Tennessee-Alabama rivalry was released last week. The SEC confirmed the game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. at Neyland Stadium.

The game will also air live on CBS.

Tennessee is currently 5-0 this football season since the 2016 season. The Vols are also ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.