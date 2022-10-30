KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — ESPN College GameDay announced on Twitter about traveling to Athens, for Tennessee’s game against Georgia in the Southeastern Conference on Saturday.

SEC Nation posted they will also travel for the highly anticipated SEC East matchup between Tennessee and Georgia. Both announcements came after Tennessee beat Kentucky, 44-6. Georgia beat Florida, 42-20.

ESPN College GameDay was at Neyland Stadium during the SEC’s opener on Sept. 24 when Tennessee beat Florida, 38-33. Then College GameDay returned to Neyland for the longtime rivalry game between Tennessee and Alabama on Oct. 15. SEC Nation also came to the historic game with the final score, 52-49.

Tennessee is currently 8-0 overall with no losses so far in the conference. The Vols are also currently ranked at No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 football poll.

Tennessee is on the road for one of the biggest tests of the season on Nov. 5 at Athens, kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.