KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Volunteers star wide receiver Cedric Tillman has undergone a surgery on his injured ankle, ESPN Senior Writer Chris Low reported Thursday.

According to the ESPN report, the 2022 Preseason All-SEC First Team selection underwent ‘tightrope’ surgery on his left ankle in hopes of not being out an extended period of time.

With Tennessee on a bye this week, the Vols next matchup will take place on road against LSU on Oct. 8 before hosting Alabama on Oct. 15.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa underwent the same procedure twice during his collegiate career at Alabama, most notably after an injury in the 2018 SEC Championship Game. He returned four weeks later for the College Football Playoff Semifinal, leading the Crimson Tide to victory over Oklahoma before capturing the National Championship title.

In 2021, Tillman set a school record for most consecutive games with a touchdown catch and became Tennessee’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 2012.

The redshirt senior was instrumental in Tennessee’s Week 2 win over Pittsburgh, hauling in nine catches for 162 yards and a touchdown.