KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s been a historic 2022 season for the Tennessee Volunteers through eight games. The Vols are tied for No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll, setting up the first regular season matchup of top two teams since 2011. Ahead of the showdown with top-ranked Georgia, a look back at the records broken so far by the Vols.

Team records broken in 2022

Most points scored against an AP Top 25 opponent

Tennessee’s 52 points in their last-second victory over Alabama broke the previous record of 51 set in a 51-33 victory at No. 10 Georgia on Oct. 7, 2006.

Most points scored in one half

Tennessee took on UT-Martin for their homecoming game and hung 52 points on the Skyhawks in the first half, surpassing the previous record of 49 against Louisiana-Monroe in 2000.

Most consecutive games with 35 or more points scored

The Vols have scored 35 points or more scored since their 34-27 overtime win over Pittsburgh in week 2. The six-game streak tops the previous record of four consecutive games. Tennessee has scored a total of 302 points over that span.

Most single-game total offensive yards vs. Florida

In a rivalry that stretches back to 1916, Tennessee’s 576 yards of total offense in their 38-33 win over Florida broke a nearly 40-year-old record. The previous high was 551 yards of offense in 1984 when the Gators won 43-30.

Individual records broken in 2022

Most consecutive games with a touchdown pass

After taking over as the starting quarterback in week 2 of the 2021 season, Hendon Hooker has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 20 consecutive games. The previous high of 18 games was set by Heath Shuler in 1993.

Most receiving touchdowns in a single-season

With four games remaining in the regular season, junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt’s 14 receiving touchdowns are the most ever by a Tennessee wide receiver in a single season. Marcus Nash previously held the record with 13 in 1997. Hyatt is also the first player in school history to record multiple receiving touchdowns in four straight games in a single season.

Most receiving touchdowns in a single game

The Vols’ first win over Alabama since 2006 wouldn’t have been possible without an all-time performance by Jalin Hyatt. The South Carolina native hauled in five touchdowns in the dramatic win over the Crimson Tide. No receiver in school history had caught in more than three scores in a single game.

Other records set in 2022

According to College Football Reference, Tennessee is the first team in history to start 6-0, beat four Top-25 AP opponents and score 30+ points in each of the first six games of a single season.

Alabama had never lost in 132 games when scoring at least 49 points in a game before Tennessee’s last-second win over the Crimson Tide.