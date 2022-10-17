KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel spoke to reporters on Monday following the Vols’ historic win over Alabama on Saturday and addressed the situation surrounding senior Jaylen McCollough, who did not play following his arrest last week.

McCollough, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on the afternoon of Oct. 9 in the Fort Sanders neighborhood near the UT campus. A man told investigators he accidentally entered the wrong apartment, which was McCollough’s, after having been drinking. He alleged McCollough followed him outside the apartment and punched him, causing him to fall down the stairs.

“He’s not suspended,” Heupel said of McCollough on Monday. “He’s been around, just wasn’t available for Saturday. The process is still going on with him and we’ll see how that continues to play out here. We look forward to having him available soon.”

A preliminary hearing has been set for Friday, Nov. 18, court records show.

“Mr. McCollough is cooperating fully with both the University of Tennessee and Knoxville Police Department investigations into these allegations. He looks forward to a speedy resolution of this matter and maintains his complete innocence.” Chloe Akers, Attorney

The Georgia native is one of the Tennessee defense’s most experienced players. He’s appeared in 41 games over his four-year career and served as a team captain in the first five games of the season.

Next up on the schedule are back-to-back home games against UT-Martin and Kentucky before a trip to Athens for a clash with top-ranked Georgia.