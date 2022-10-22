KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee jumped out to a 21-7 first quarter lead and never looked back in a 65-24 win over UT Martin on Homecoming.
Jalin Hyatt continues to be one of the most productive wide receivers in the country. Despite playing less than two quarters of football, Hyatt finished with 7 receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns, including a 66 yard strike on a double pass from Tight end Princeton Fant.
Over the last 6 quarters Hyatt’s stats are astounding, 13 receptions for 381 yards and 7 touchdowns.
Hyatt has turned into Hendon Hooker’s go-to-guy with Cedric Tillman still not back on the field with an ankle injury.
Fans was also involved in the run game for the 2nd week in a row. He scored touchdowns on both of his carries, including one from 11 yards out to give Tennessee a 45-7 lead in the 2nd quarter.
Hendon Hooker put on a showcase in the first half, passing for 276 yards and 3 touchdowns while completing 75 percent of his pass attempts.
Jabari Small got the scoring started for the Vols with a one yard touchdown rush on Tennessee’s first possession of the game. Small finished the game with 33 yards on 11 carries.