KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel and players addressed the media on Monday following the Vols’ historic win over Alabama on Saturday.

In just his second year on Rocky Top, Heupel has Tennessee up to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll and No. 4 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after a 6-0 start.

They’re the first team in college football history to start a season 6-0, beat four opponents ranked in the AP Top 25 at the time of the meeting and score at least 30 points in all six games. The last-second win over Alabama snapped a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.

Tennessee earned 15 first-place votes in the AP poll, marking the first time since 1999 that the Vols have received such votes. The No. 3 ranking is their highest since opening the 2005 season with the same rank.

Next up on the schedule are back-to-back home games against UT-Martin and Kentucky before a trip to Athens for a clash with top-ranked Georgia.