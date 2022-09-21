KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With all 101,915 tickets already sold for the highly-anticipated Tennessee-Florida game, the university will host an on-campus watch party for those who can’t attend the game at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee will host the Florida Gators on Sept. 24. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. EST and broadcast live on CBS.

The free watch party will be held at the Toyota Vol Village located at the Humanities Plaza across from the Torch Bearer on Volunteer Boulevard. The village opens three hours prior to kick-off and the watch party will run until the conclusion of the game.

The Vols will look to register their first victory against Florida since 2016. The Gators won last year’s matchup in the Swamp 38-14.

Following a dramatic overtime win against Pitt, Tennessee was ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The mark is the highest since Oct. 4, 2020, when the Vols started 2-0 in a pandemic-shortened season that featured an all-conference schedule.

Florida has won 16 of the last 17 contests. The Gators lead the all-time series 31-20.

Head Coach Josh Heupel became the first UT coach in the AP Poll era, which began in 1936, to record a true road victory over top 20 teams in his first two seasons. He is also the first Vols coach since Phillip Fulmer to record two road wins against opponents ranked 20th or better.