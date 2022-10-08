BATON ROUGE, La. (WATE) — Tennessee star wide receiver Cedric Tillman has been ruled out for the Vols game against LSU, per a report by ESPN.

UT head coach Josh Heupel said the team was evaluating his status throughout the week and would make a decision on Friday. Ultimately, the team decided to keep Tillman off the field for the second straight week.

The senior wide receiver injured his ankle during the Akron game when Tyson Durant hit him below the knees. Tillman underwent ankle surgery over than two weeks ago.

The Vols kickoff against the Tigers at Noon ET on Saturday.