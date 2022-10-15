KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols showed up and showed out for the first half of the rivalry game against Alabama.
The crowd ahead of the game was impressive, with fans creating a sea of orange around town and in the stadium. A reported 102,000 fans were in the stands.
The Vols wasted no time taking the first touchdown of the game in the first five minutes of the game. Alabama made the second touchdown of the game. The second Tennessee touchdown marked Hendon Hooker tying Heath Shuler’s school record of 18 consecutive games with a passing touchdown. Jalin Hyatt made 2 of the 3 touchdowns of the first quarter. Vols lead at the end of the quarter 21-7
Tennessee continued to bring the heat in the second quarter, picking up a second touch down after recovering a 4th down punt. Alabama picked up a 3 point field goal to start the quarter, picking up another touch down with a strong pass from Bryce Young to Ja’Corey Brooks in the end zone.
The Vols closed out the half, leading 28-20.