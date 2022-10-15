KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols showed up and showed out for the first half of the rivalry game against Alabama.

The crowd ahead of the game was impressive, with fans creating a sea of orange around town and in the stadium. A reported 102,000 fans were in the stands.

The Vols wasted no time taking the first touchdown of the game in the first five minutes of the game. Alabama made the second touchdown of the game. The second Tennessee touchdown marked Hendon Hooker tying Heath Shuler’s school record of 18 consecutive games with a passing touchdown. Jalin Hyatt made 2 of the 3 touchdowns of the first quarter. Vols lead at the end of the quarter 21-7

Tennessee fans crowd Phillip Fulmer Way before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel greets fans during the traditional Vol Walk before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The Tennessee mascot, Davy Crockett waves the Tennessee flag as he celebrates with fans during the traditional Vol Walk before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)













Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) gets past Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young (47) en route to a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) dives across the goal line for a touchdown as he’s hit by Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) celebrates with teammates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee continued to bring the heat in the second quarter, picking up a second touch down after recovering a 4th down punt. Alabama picked up a 3 point field goal to start the quarter, picking up another touch down with a strong pass from Bryce Young to Ja’Corey Brooks in the end zone.

The Vols closed out the half, leading 28-20.