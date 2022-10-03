KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Kickoff and broadcast information for one of the most highly-anticipated recent matchups in the Tennessee-Alabama rivalry was officially released Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

The Vols and Crimson Tide will renew their ‘Third Saturday in October’ series on Saturday, Oct. 15. The SEC has confirmed the game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. at Neyland Stadium and will air live on CBS.

Alabama overtook Georgia for the top spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following Week 5 and will host Texas A&M in Week 6 before traveling to Knoxville to take on the Vols.

Eighth-ranked Tennessee did not play in Week 5 and will go on the road in Week 6 to play the LSU Tigers, who have entered the AP Top 25 for the first time in 2022.

Tennessee is currently inside the AP’s top 10 for the first time since 2006. Head Coach Josh Heupel will be hoping for a speedy recovery for star wide receiver Cedric Tillman, who recently underwent surgery on his injured ankle.

The rivalry dates back to 1901 with Alabama currently on the longest winning streak in its history at 15 consecutive wins.