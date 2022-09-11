KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Volunteers went up on the Associated Press College Football Top 15 poll which is one of their highest rankings since Week 5 of the 2020 season.

The AP released its Top 25 poll last Tuesday after Week 1 of the college football season with Vols coming in at No. 24. After the Vols’ win against the Pittsburgh Panthers, Tennessee went up the poll to No. 15.

Tennessee’s last highest ranking was on Oct. 4, 2020, when they won against Missouri, 35-12.

Tennessee also earned its first ranking of the season in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, checking in No. 16, according to the news release from the University of Tennessee.

The news release added that Coach Josh Heupel became the first Tennessee coach since the beginning of the AP Poll era to defeat a top-20 opponent in each of his first two seasons at the helm.

With the updated ranking, the Vols will return to Neylan Stadium to face the University of Akron on Sept. 17.