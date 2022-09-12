KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Southeastern Conference on Monday announced kickoff times and broadcast details for the Week 4 slate of games, including the highly-anticipated Tennessee-Florida matchup.

Tennessee will host the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 24. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. EST and broadcast live on CBS.

The Vols will look to register their first victory against Florida since 2016. The Gators won last year’s matchup in the Swamp 38-14.

Florida has won 16 of the last 17 contests. The Gators lead the all-time series 31-20.

Following a dramatic overtime win against Pitt, Tennessee was ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The mark is the highest since Oct. 4, 2020, when the Vols started 2-0 in a pandemic-shortened season that featured an all-conference schedule.

Head Coach Josh Heupel became the first UT coach in the AP Poll era, which began in 1936, to record a true road victory over top-20 teams in his first two seasons. He is also the first Vols coach since Phillip Fulmer to record two road wins against opponents ranked 20th or better.