The Tennessee Volunteers have won eight straight games and came in at No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. Now, Knoxville cannot stop talking about the Vols.

“I don’t think there is a Tennessee fan out there that would have really expected the Vols to be ranked number one by the playoff committee right now,” said Mark Nagi, whose book ‘Decade of Dysfunction’ chronicled the chaotic recent history of Tennessee football.

Most current Tennessee undergraduates weren’t even born the last time the team was ranked number one. Lifelong fans though, are reveling in this new era of Tennessee Football.

“I always grew up a Tennessee fan, been a Vol fan since birth,” said Ben Northern. “My first game was 2001 against LSU and have never seen Tennessee be good at football. To see us finally winning games and to see us in the top spot is really unbelievable.”

The journey to this point in time has been long and one that fans will not forget.

“It has been a long, arduous road,” Nagi said. “I think many people still thought that Tennessee was many years away from being back among the elite in college football, but it’s incredible. It is November of 2022 and here we are.”

So far this season, Tennessee has taken down two of the big three, Florida and Alabama. By the looks of things this years team has gotten over the “hump”.

“Against Florida they have only won one game since 2004 heading into this year, they got over that hump,” Nagi said. “They lost to Alabama 15 straight times, they’ve gotten over that hump. We will see what happens with Georgia this weekend, but the big thing here is that Tennessee for the first time in a long time is at least back in the conversation.”

The last team a Tennessee football team was ranked number one in any capacity was in 1998, when the undefeated Vols were crowned national champions.