KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kickoff and broadcast information for the 2022 edition of one of college football’s oldest rivalries was released Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

Tennessee and Kentucky will square off at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.

It will be the 118th game in the history of the rivalry, which dates back to 1893. The Wildcats have won just three times since 1985. Tennessee recorded a 26-game win streak from 1985 to 2010.

Following their Oct. 15 win over Mississippi State, Kentucky will be on a bye week before traveling to Knoxville for the Oct. 29 matchup. Tennessee will host UT-Martin in their homecoming game on Oct. 22 at noon.

The Vols are up to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll and No. 4 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after a 6-0 start. Tennessee earned 15 first-place votes in the AP poll, marking the first time since 1999 that the Vols have received such votes. The No. 3 ranking is their highest since opening the 2005 season with the same rank.

They’re the first team in college football history to start a season 6-0, beat four opponents ranked in the AP Top 25 at the time of the meeting and score at least 30 points in all six games. The last-second win over Alabama snapped a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.