KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Southeastern Conference has confirmed the times and broadcast information for the week 6 slate of games that will see the Tennessee Volunteers travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU.

The Tennessee-LSU game will kick off at noon ET/ 11 a.m. CT and be broadcasted live on ESPN.

After their first win over Florida since 2016, a Week 5 bye means the Vols will have two weeks to prepare for their trip to Death Valley. It will be the first game between the two schools since 2017 and the first in Louisiana since 2010.

Tennessee will look to score their first victory over the Tigers since a 30-27 win in 2005 in Baton Rouge.

The Vols reached No. 8 in the Week 5 Associated Press Top 25 poll, their highest ranking since 2006. The USA TODAY Coaches Poll also ranked Tennessee inside the top 10, coming in at No. 9.

Following the Week 6 clash with LSU, Tennessee will return to Neyland Stadium for a showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide.