KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers went up in the Associated Press College Football Top 25 poll as one of the top 10 football teams for the first time since 2006.

The AP released its Top 25 poll after Week 1 of the college football season with Vols coming in at No. 24. After the Vols’ overtime win against the Pittsburgh Panthers, Tennessee went up in the poll to No. 15.

Now, after their win against the University of Florida Gators, they’re ranked at No. 8. This is Tennessee’s second win against Florida since 2004. The score was 38-33.

Tennessee’s last highest ranking was on Oct. 4, 2020, when they won against Missouri, 35-12.

Tennessee also earned its first ranking of the season in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, checking in at No. 16 last week, according to the news release from UT. Tennessee is now at No. 9 after the win against Florida.

Vols are now 4-0 since the start of the season. With the updated ranking, the Vols will face Louisiana State University for their next game on Oct. 8.