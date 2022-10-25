KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sports collectibles are in high demand nowadays and Tennessee fans appear eager to pay up to secure a piece of history after the Volunteers win over Alabama.

The undefeated Vols are up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll after their 52-49 win over Alabama on a last-second field goal by Chase McGrath. The dramatic win marked their first in the Third Saturday in October rivalry since 2006.

Raucous celebrations ensued after the win. Fans in the stadium rushed onto the field, tearing down the goalposts and carrying them through the streets before they were tossed into the Tennessee River. One fan tore his ACL while celebrating the victory at his home.

Listings have popped up on eBay from sellers looking to cash in on the big win. Several ticket stubs from the game have been purchased on eBay, most of which were sold for $50-$60.

However, one eBay listing which ended Monday shows a collector paid $675.62 for a ticket stub after an auction of 41 bids between 12 bidders.

Tennessee switched to mostly using digital ticketing ahead of the 2022 season, making traditional ticket stubs rare. Two other eBay listings for ticket stubs from Tennessee-Alabama have asking prices of $600.

Two listings for grass purportedly taken from Neyland Stadium after the win sold for $20.50 and $24.99, respectively. At least three other similar listings asking for around $25 remain unsold.

Completed listings on eBay for grass taken from Neyland Stadium after Tennessee’s win over Alabama.

The sports cards and memorabilia market has become a major asset class in recent years. Before the pandemic, the sports memorabilia market was estimated at more than $5.4 billion, according to a 2018 Forbes interview with David Yoken, the founder of Collectable.com. By 2021, that market had grown to $26 billion, according to the research firm Market Decipher.