KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- This is the first season that UT is requiring digital tickets to all of their games. Although the tickets had already been used with some sports, some issues from them being used significantly more was expectable.

A spokesperson with UT Athletics said during a media conference before the game said, “our fans need to download the Tennessee Athletics app, in the top left corner, they’re going to hit the menu button, click on my tickets, they’ll see all their tickets within that area and their parking, and then when they show up on the game day.”

The University of Tennessee Athletics moved to digital ticketing, they said, to help make the process of getting into the games more convenient for fans, but some people have been skeptical about the process.

Angel Heatherly and her family are season ticket holders.

She said “we have four tickets up in the club and then we have two tickets and the new lower level west club.

Well, we ended up that two of them are going to older family members of my husband and when they all come on our phone we contact them and they both have the flip phone and I don’t know how to do any of this. Who’s going to buy them a better phone, you know? So they were kind of just really upset so my husband came down here to talk to them and they said well for a 50 dollar fee they will print their tickets out for them.”

Heatherly got all of their tickets printed for the season.

While some fans got into the game with their digital tickets without any issues, others ended up needing help.

Ken Clayton said, “we had gotten transferred some tickets from our fraternity brother of mine and loaded them on my Apple Wallet off of all tickets but for some reason, they couldn’t find it registered. They were very nice Mrs. Kowalski over there and gave me a paper ticket.”

Several people were lined up at the ticket booth due to their digital tickets not working but even with the issues, most were in good spirits for the game.

UT Athletics said screenshots of game day tickets will not scan at the gate and won’t be allowed entry. The best way to save your digital ticket is through the Official Tennessee Athletics App, or in your Apple Wallet or Google Wallet.