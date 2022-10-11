KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former University of Tennessee football player has signed with the Minnesota Vikings less than a year after he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans.
Safety Theo Jackson capped his four-year Tennessee career with a standout senior campaign. The Nashville native corralled a a pick-six in the Vanderbilt game and finished the season with a career-high in tackles (78), tackles for loss (9), passes defended (13) and sacks (1.5).
The 6’1″ running back-turned-safety was a sixth-round draft by the Tennessee Titans. Since he was drafted, the Titans website touts that he possesses intelligence and versatility.
The Vikings announced Tuesday that they signed Jackson to the 53-man roster and as a corresponding move put another former Tennessee Volunteer, Ty Chandler, on injured reserve.