ATHENS, Ga. (WATE) — For the Vol fans coming to the Classic City from all over the country, they’re ready to cheer on their team with hopes of leaving with a win after Saturday matchup’s between No.1-ranked Tennessee and No.3 Georgia.

“Orange runs through my veins and it’s just great to see us back on top,” Vol fan, James Dean said. “I didn’t think it would be this quick, we got a great coach now. I love him to death, we got players that love him and good things are coming,” he said.

The Vols remains undefeated and some are hopeful they will leave Athens 9-0.

“If they win, I’m sorry they just put those two goalposts up because they may have to get another two up there in Knoxville,” John Smith, the owner of the sports merchandise and sports fan gear store, Sports Mania USA said. “It’s exciting times, it is a big game.”

Fans know it’s the biggest game they’ve had behind Alabama in years.

“We’re relevant. I’m 54 years old, I went to the ‘98 Championship and really we had an opportunity in 2001 I think and we lost to LSU,” another Vol fan, Todd Pardue said. “Since that point, it’s been a struggle. Honestly I can’t completely comprehend how we are where we are, but I’ll take it,” he said.

It’s a great time for Vol fans and regardless of how the team’s season is going, this is a game they look forward to.

“I grew up in Nashville, went to my first (Vol) game when I was 5-years-old,” Pardue said. “It just gets in your blood. My daughters name is Peyton, I mean we’ve been coming to this game for 13 years,” he said. “I wouldn’t miss it, there’s no greater experience, ever.”

“It’s the atmosphere, it’s almost like a National Championship Game already, and whoever wins is going to win the East and go to Atlanta and we want another rematch with Alabama to show them it wasn’t luck the first time,” Dean said.

Smith told WATE that over 20,000 Vol fans are expected to arrive in Athens for the game set for Saturday.