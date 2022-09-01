KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee scored on its first four drives of the game and never looked back dominating Ball State 59-10.

The first play from scrimmage, Tamarion McDonald picked off Ball State. The Vols didn’t take long to find the end zone after that. Hendon Hooker slung the pass to Jalin Hyatt for the 23-yard touchdown. Hendon Hooker tied Tee Martin and Bobby Scott for 10th on UT’s all-time passing touchdown list.

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) celebrates his touchdown against Ball State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee’s second drive of the game went 46-yards down the field. Chase McGrath capped the drive off by splitting the uprights from 33-yards out.

The Vols forced a turnover on downs. Hendon Hooker took the Vols 34 yards, and then he called his own number for his sixth career rushing touchdown in the Orange and White.

UT Found the end zone again in the second quarter. Hendon Hooker took the QB keeper three yards for his second rushing touchdown of the game and a 24-0 advantage.

The Vols continued to add to their lead. Jabari Small plowed through the line for a seven-yard score and his first touchdown of the season.

Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) carries as Ball State linebacker Clayton Coll (32) reaches for him during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Late in the second quarter, Walker Merrill scored his first career touchdown when Hooker hit him for the 16-yard score. The Vols took a 38-0 lead into the break.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Ball State Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Jaylen Wright was the first person to find the end zone in the second half with a three-yard run to give Tennessee a 45-0 lead. Ball State answered with its first score of the game. Cardinals’ quarterback John Paddock found tight end Tanner Koziol to make it 45-7.

The Vols continued to turn up the offense. True freshman running back Dylan Sampson cruised in two yards for his first score in the Orange & White. Later, Joe Milton slung a dart to Jimmy Holiday for the 53-yard touchdown, the longest score of the game.

Hendon Hooker finished the game 18/25 for 222 yards and two touchdowns. The quarterback also ran for 14 yards and two touchdowns.

Cedric Tillman grabbed six balls for 69 yards. Jimmy Holiday tallied four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown. Jalin Hyatt snagged two balls for 28 yards and a TD.

Jaylen Wright racked up 86 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Jabari Small rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown.

On the defensive side of the ball, Kamal Hadden and Tamarion McDonald grabbed an interception apiece. Warren Burrell, Christian Charles and Aaron Beasley led the team with eight tackles.

“