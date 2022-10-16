Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols are ranked No. 3 in the nation in the Associated Press Poll and No. 4 in the Coaches Poll.

It is the Vols highest ranking in the AP poll since the 2005 preseason poll. The No. 4 ranking in the Coaches Poll is Tennessee’s highest ranking since Sept. 11, 2005.

The newest poll release comes after the Vols’ last-second 52-49 win over Alabama on Saturday. Chase McGrath’s field goal waffled through the uprights and fans poured over on the field.

Tennessee is only behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State in the AP Poll. Michigan is No. 3 in the Coaches Poll.

There are six SEC teams ranked in the AP Poll. Alabama is at No. 6, Ole Miss is right behind the Crimson Tide and No. 7, Kentucky is No. 19 and Mississippi State slides in at No. 24.

The first College Football Playoff Rankings will be released on Nov. 1.