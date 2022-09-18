KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols moved up four spots in the Associated Press Poll after defeating Akron 63-6. Tennessee is now the No. 11 team in the nation.

No. 11 is the highest ranking the Vols have earned since October 9, 2016, when Tennessee slotted in at No. 9.

It’s also the highest ranking Josh Heupel has had as a head coach since he was the head coach at UCF. The Knights slid in at No. 11 in the final poll of the 2018 season.

Saturday’s matchup against Florida will be a top-20 matchup according to the AP Poll. The Gators were ranked in the No. 20 spot.