KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee fought to keep up with Georgia, but they are trailing at halftime 24-6.

Tennessee won the coin toss, but deferred to the second half. This did not stop the Vols from taking an early, short lived, lead after picking up a fumble recovery. They went on to kick a field goal, but Georgia quickly turned the game around with a touchdown that just narrowly made it into the corner of the end zone followed up by a successful extra point.

The Vols continued to fight through the first quarter, but Bulldogs exceptional defense made the Vols wrestle for every yard. With a 75 yard punt by Georgia’s Brent Thorston downed at the one yard line, Georgia held the Tennessee back, keeping them there through a 4th down.

By the end of the first quarter, Georgia was leading 14-3, and started off the second quarter with another touchdown and successful extra point.

Nerves were high as Tennessee continued to fall behind. With 10 minutes left in the first half, Tennessee had it’s fourth flag of the game for a false start. Tennessee managed to make another field goal bringing the score up to 21-6.

Tennessee’s defense and offense were on par for where they have been playing this season, but Georgia brought a bit more to the table in the first half of the game. As the College Football Playoffs #1 ranked team took on the AP #1 team, the game was just as energetic and intense as any college football fan might expect.

Tennessee will have the ball starting the second half. With half of the game left, will the Vols be able to take back the game?