KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sports bettors across America are tabbing Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker to receive college football’s top honor nine weeks into the Vols’ historic season.

The Vols are undefeated and tied for No. 2 in the AP Top 25 College Football poll after a blowout win over Kentucky. The senior QB completed 19 of 25 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to 39 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground.

As the Vols have shot up the college football rankings, so has Hooker’s betting odds for the Heisman Trophy, the annual award for college football’s most outstanding player. Hooker is now listed as the odds-on favorite on major sportsbooks including DraftKings, Caesars, FanDuel and BetMGM.

Hooker’s odds on DraftKings as of Oct. 31 were -110, meaning bettors would have to put down $110 dollars to win $100. He was considered a long shot to win the award before the season. DraftKings had his odds at +4000 to win the award ahead of Week 1, so those who wagered $100 at that time would stand to win $4,000 if he takes home the award on Dec. 10.

Hooker has completed 156 of 219 yards for 2,338 yards through eight games. He has thrown 21 touchdown passes and just one interception. He has also rushed for 421 and four touchdowns.

The Greensboro, North Carolina native has been nothing short of explosive since transferring to Tennessee from Virginia Tech ahead of the 2021 season. He has amassed 52 touchdowns and over 7,500 yards in 19 games on Rocky Top.

Hooker could become the first Tennessee player in history to win the Heisman Trophy. Four Vols have finished as runners-up for the award.

Under the leadership of the legendary coach Robert Neyland, running back Hank Lauricella finished runner-up in 1951. Five years later, Tennessee great Johnny Majors narrowly lost out to Notre Dame’s Paul Hornung. More recently, quarterback Heath Shuler finished a distant second to Charlie Ward in 1993 and Peyton Manning controversially lost out to Michigan’s Charles Woodson for the 1997 award.