KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the biggest hassles with any sports game is figuring out where to park. Here is a list of several options for parking at University of Tennessee football games.

The City of Knoxville and knoxparking.com provided a list of places to park on game day.

Parking Garages or Lots

Garage or Lot Address Cost Distance Estimated time walking Blackstock Avenue Parking Lot 640 Blackstock Avenue $10 for Cars or $25 for RVs per day 1.5 Miles 30 Minutes City County Building Garage 400 Main Street $20 1.1 Miles 19 Minutes Civic Coliseum 500 Howard Baker Jr Blvd $10 for Cars of $40 for Bus 1.4 Miles 30 Minutes Dwight Kessel Garage 900 State Street $15 1.2 Miles 25 Minutes Fort Kid Lot 1050 World’s Fair Park Dive $20 0.7 Miles 15 Minutes Langley Garage 407 Walnut Street Free 1.1 Miles 23 Minutes Locust Street Garage 540 Locust Street $20 1 Mile 20 Minutes Main Street Garage 550 West Main Street $20 0.8 Miles 18 Minutes Market Square Garage 406 Walnut Street Free 1.1 Miles 23 Minutes Poplar Street Parking Lot 906 Poplar Street $40 0.7 Miles 14 Minutes State Street Garage 500 State Street Free 1.2 Miles 26 Minutes World’s Fair Park North Lower Lot 820 Grand Avenue $10 1 Mile 20 Minutes UT Gameday parking locations, prices, and distances

Estimated times for walking to Neyland Stadium were generated through Google Maps. Walking times will likely take longer as foot traffic before games will be much busier than normal foot traffic.

For those who are looking for the best chance to find a space, the City Council Building Garage, the Dwight Kessel Garage or the Locus Street Garage may be the best options. They have 850, 964, and 649 parking spaces respectively, according to knoxparking.com.

Metered parking is also available for $25 on the street, according to the city. The city warns that Game Day rates begin at 7 a.m. for Saturday games. The following streets are listed:

Clinch Avenue, between 18th and 19th Streets

Lake Avenue, between Melrose Place to Volunteer Boulevard

Laurel Avenue. between 20th and 21st Streets

Locus Street, between Main Street and West Hill Avenue

White Avenue, between 13th and 22nd Streets

Worlds Fair Park Drive, between 11th Street and Clinch Avenue

13th Street, between Cumberland and White Avenues

14th Street, between Clinch and White Avenues

16th Street, between Clinch and Cumberland Avenues

18th Street, from Cumberland to White Avenues

19th Street, from Clinch to White Avenues.

While the city says prices are subject to change, the prices listed are what was detailed on their website as of August 31.