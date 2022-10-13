KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seats to the Vols games are in high demand this year, with some tickets reselling for as much as $8,000 apiece. For those who don’t have a ticket, here are some great options to watch the game with other fans.

On campus, there is a watch party at the Toyota Volunteer Village, located in the Humanities Plaza. Starting at 12:30, there will be food, games, music, and more, with a watch party during the game for fans to stay and cheer on the Vols.

For those who don’t want to fight with traffic around campus, the LoCo Drive-In at 455 Center Park Drive in Loudon is watching the game on the big screen. According to the drive-in’s Facebook, gates open at 10 a.m., and tickets are available online. Entry is free for those who are just coming for the game. For those who want to tailgate and bring their own outside food or drinks, the cost is $25 per car.

In Knoxville, there are also several restaurants and bars having their own watch parties, including Schulz Bräu Brewing Company, Union Place Bar, and Last Days of Autumn Brewing. Outside of Knoxville, there are watch parties scheduled around the state including Union Street Taproom and the Erwin Moose Lodge in Erwin and Buffalo Wild Wings in Clarksville.

Fans who want to watch from home will also have the opportunity to watch the SEC Game of the week on CBS.