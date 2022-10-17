KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After the University of Tennessee defeated the University of Alabama during one of the biggest games of the season, Neyland Stadium erupted into a celebration with fans taking over the field. One of those fans, who made it on the grass, was a nine-year-old boy.

Cayden Pack said he felt a feeling that he’ll never forget.

“I felt almost everything,” he said.

Fireworks, after the field goal was kicked, was all the confirmation fans needed to know that the Vols had defeated the Crimson Tide for the first time in 16 years.

It was a roller coaster of emotions for Cayden and the entire Vols fan base, but the seconds leading to the win are some of the things he will always remember.

“Whenever Hooker threw it to Bru with two seconds left, that’s when my hopes went way up,” he said.

As Tennessee claimed victory, Cayden also felt like a winner. He had the opportunity to snap photos with some of the players, including Dee Williams, Wesley Walker, Dayne Davis and Josh Turbyville.

“I was happy and enjoyed being there with them,” Cayden said.

Cayden’s mom, Callie Pack, said she knows her son will be a Vol for life after being surrounded by his big orange family.

“There were strangers picking him up and high-fiving him,” she said. “He was electric out there. Anybody and everybody who would listen, he was hooping and hollering at them, ‘we beat Bama.'”

Cayden hopes to one day wear the official orange and play football for the University of Tennessee.