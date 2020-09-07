Tennessee High School Football: How they fared

How ranked teams fared in their weekly games:

Division I – Class 6A

1. Oakland (2-0)) beat Siegel 36-7.

2. Maryville (2-0) beat Cleveland 34-7.

3. Ravenwood (3-0) beat Franklin 42-21.

4. McMinn County (2-0) beat Sequoyah 55-0.

5. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (2-0)

6. Brentwood (1-1) did not play.

7. Whitehaven (0-0) did not play.

8. Farragut (1-1) did not play.

9. Riverdale (1-1) did not play.

10. Houston (0-2) did not play.

Division I – Class 5A

1. Knoxville Central (3-0) beat Sevier County 45-22.

2. Summit (3-0) beat Columbia 35-0.

3. Knoxville West (3-0) beat Karns 44-0.

4. Powell (3-0) beat Fulton 57-28.

5. Oak Ridge (2-1) beat Campbell County 42-0.

6. Gallatin (3-0) beat Green Hill 42-3.

7. Beech (2-1) beat Glencliff, Covid win.

8. Rhea County (3-0) beat Walker Valley 31-28.

9. Henry County (2-1) beat Dyer County 53-20.

10. Dyer County (2-1) lost to Henry County.

Division I – Class 4A

1. Elizabethton (2-0) did not play.

2. Hardin County (3-0) beat Jackson North Side 51-20.

3. Marshall County (1-1) lost to Tullahoma 42-7.

4. Anderson County (2-1) beat Hixson 42-0.

5. East Hamilton (3-0) beat East Ridge 38-26.

6. Tullahoma (2-0) beat Marshall County 42-7.

7. Greeneville (1-1) beat Union County 1-0, Covid win.

8. Springfield (3-0) beat White House Heritage 57-14.

9. Lexington (3-0) beat Liberty 42-0.

10. Haywood County (0-2) did not play.

Division I – Class 3A

1. Alcoa (3-0) beat Scott 38-0.

2. Covington (3-0) beat Bolivar Central 48-7.

3. Red Bank (3-0) beat Signal Mountain 46-8.

4. Loudon (3-0) beat Brainerd 35-18.

5. Fairview (3-0) beat Cheatham County 44-6.

6. Pearl-Cohn (0-0) did not play.

7. Westview (3-0) beat McNairy Central 35-13.

8. Milan (2-1) beat South Gibson 35-14.

9. Giles County (1-2) beat East Nashville, COVID Region Win Only.

10. East Nashville (0-1) beat Giles County 1-0, COVID Region Win Only.

Division I – Class 2A

1. Peabody (3-0) beat McKenzie 35-21.

2. Meigs County (3-0) beat Cumberland Gap 46-0.

3. Trousdale County (1-2) lost to Watertown 9-7.

4. Tyner Academy (1-1)lost to Bledsoe County 42-13.

5. Lewis County (3-0) beat Community 55-6.

6. Watertown (2-1) beat Trousdale County 9-7.

7. McKenzie (2-1) lost to Peabody 35-21.

8. Adamsville (1-2) lost to Union City 35-28.

9. Marion County (3-0) beat Polk County 49-0.

10. Summertown (3-0) beat Collinwood 1-0, Covid win.

Division I – Class 1A

1. South Pittsburg (3-0) beat Lookout Valley 55-6.

2. Cornersville (2-1) lost to Moore County 33-23.

3. Lake County (1-1) beat Dresden 18-13.

4. Huntingdon (2-1) beat Hollow Rock-Bruceton 6-0.

5. Fayetteville (2-1) beat Huntland 20-14.

6. Copper Basin (3-0) beat Sake Creek 47-0.

7. Coalfield (2-0) beat Harriman 34-20.

8. Oliver Springs (0-3) lost to Rockwood 35-8.

9. Greenfield (2-0) did not play.

10. Freedom Prep (0-0) did not play.

Division II – Class 1A

1. Davidson Academy (2-0) beat Nashville Christian 35-0.

2. University-Jackson (3-0) beat Trinity Christian 45-7.

3. King’s Academy (3-0) beat Grace Christian-Franklin 46-3.

4. Friendship Christian (1-1) did not play.

5. Nashville Christian School (0-3) lost to Davidson Academy 35-0.

Division II – Class 2A

1. ECS (2-0) beat Harding Academy 44-0.

2. CPA (2-0) beat Bartlett 42-16.

3. Grace Christian (3-0) beat Lakeway Christian 44-7.

4. Boyd Buchanan (0-1) lost to Knoxville Webb 45-28.

5. CAK (3-0) beat White County 10-7.

Division II – Class 3A

1. McCallie (2-1) lost to Brentwood Academy 30-27.

2. Brentwood Academy (3-0) beat McCallie 30-27.

3. CBHS (3-0) beat MUS 28-7.

(tie) MBA (0-0) did not play.

5. Baylor (1-0) beat Chattanooga Christian 54-14.

