Tennessee High School Football: How they fared

How ranked teams fared in their weekly games:
|Division I – Class 6A
1. Oakland (2-0)) beat Siegel 36-7.
2. Maryville (2-0) beat Cleveland 34-7.
3. Ravenwood (3-0) beat Franklin 42-21.
4. McMinn County (2-0) beat Sequoyah 55-0.
5. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (2-0)
6. Brentwood (1-1) did not play.
7. Whitehaven (0-0) did not play.
8. Farragut (1-1) did not play.
9. Riverdale (1-1) did not play.
10. Houston (0-2) did not play.
|Division I – Class 5A
1. Knoxville Central (3-0) beat Sevier County 45-22.
2. Summit (3-0) beat Columbia 35-0.
3. Knoxville West (3-0) beat Karns 44-0.
4. Powell (3-0) beat Fulton 57-28.
5. Oak Ridge (2-1) beat Campbell County 42-0.
6. Gallatin (3-0) beat Green Hill 42-3.
7. Beech (2-1) beat Glencliff, Covid win.
8. Rhea County (3-0) beat Walker Valley 31-28.
9. Henry County (2-1) beat Dyer County 53-20.
10. Dyer County (2-1) lost to Henry County.
|Division I – Class 4A
1. Elizabethton (2-0) did not play.
2. Hardin County (3-0) beat Jackson North Side 51-20.
3. Marshall County (1-1) lost to Tullahoma 42-7.
4. Anderson County (2-1) beat Hixson 42-0.
5. East Hamilton (3-0) beat East Ridge 38-26.
6. Tullahoma (2-0) beat Marshall County 42-7.
7. Greeneville (1-1) beat Union County 1-0, Covid win.
8. Springfield (3-0) beat White House Heritage 57-14.
9. Lexington (3-0) beat Liberty 42-0.
10. Haywood County (0-2) did not play.
|Division I – Class 3A
1. Alcoa (3-0) beat Scott 38-0.
2. Covington (3-0) beat Bolivar Central 48-7.
3. Red Bank (3-0) beat Signal Mountain 46-8.
4. Loudon (3-0) beat Brainerd 35-18.
5. Fairview (3-0) beat Cheatham County 44-6.
6. Pearl-Cohn (0-0) did not play.
7. Westview (3-0) beat McNairy Central 35-13.
8. Milan (2-1) beat South Gibson 35-14.
9. Giles County (1-2) beat East Nashville, COVID Region Win Only.
10. East Nashville (0-1) beat Giles County 1-0, COVID Region Win Only.
|Division I – Class 2A
1. Peabody (3-0) beat McKenzie 35-21.
2. Meigs County (3-0) beat Cumberland Gap 46-0.
3. Trousdale County (1-2) lost to Watertown 9-7.
4. Tyner Academy (1-1)lost to Bledsoe County 42-13.
5. Lewis County (3-0) beat Community 55-6.
6. Watertown (2-1) beat Trousdale County 9-7.
7. McKenzie (2-1) lost to Peabody 35-21.
8. Adamsville (1-2) lost to Union City 35-28.
9. Marion County (3-0) beat Polk County 49-0.
10. Summertown (3-0) beat Collinwood 1-0, Covid win.
|Division I – Class 1A
1. South Pittsburg (3-0) beat Lookout Valley 55-6.
2. Cornersville (2-1) lost to Moore County 33-23.
3. Lake County (1-1) beat Dresden 18-13.
4. Huntingdon (2-1) beat Hollow Rock-Bruceton 6-0.
5. Fayetteville (2-1) beat Huntland 20-14.
6. Copper Basin (3-0) beat Sake Creek 47-0.
7. Coalfield (2-0) beat Harriman 34-20.
8. Oliver Springs (0-3) lost to Rockwood 35-8.
9. Greenfield (2-0) did not play.
10. Freedom Prep (0-0) did not play.
|Division II – Class 1A
1. Davidson Academy (2-0) beat Nashville Christian 35-0.
2. University-Jackson (3-0) beat Trinity Christian 45-7.
3. King’s Academy (3-0) beat Grace Christian-Franklin 46-3.
4. Friendship Christian (1-1) did not play.
5. Nashville Christian School (0-3) lost to Davidson Academy 35-0.
|Division II – Class 2A
1. ECS (2-0) beat Harding Academy 44-0.
2. CPA (2-0) beat Bartlett 42-16.
3. Grace Christian (3-0) beat Lakeway Christian 44-7.
4. Boyd Buchanan (0-1) lost to Knoxville Webb 45-28.
5. CAK (3-0) beat White County 10-7.
|Division II – Class 3A
1. McCallie (2-1) lost to Brentwood Academy 30-27.
2. Brentwood Academy (3-0) beat McCallie 30-27.
3. CBHS (3-0) beat MUS 28-7.
(tie) MBA (0-0) did not play.
5. Baylor (1-0) beat Chattanooga Christian 54-14.
