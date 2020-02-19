Tennessee holds off Vanderbilt 65-61

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: UT Sports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee trailed for over eight minutes on Tuesday before holding off Vanderbilt 65-61 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols led by 13 points with 2:30 left in the second half before the Commodores ripped off 10 points in a row to cut Tennessee’s lead to 63-61 with six seconds remaining. Jordan Bowden sank a pair of free throws to ice the game.

John Fulkerson only had one point at intermission from a made free throw. The junior forward scored seven points in a row at one point in the second half, finishing with a team-high 17 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Bowden also added 17 points while Santiago chipped in 15 points.

Tennessee (15-11, 7-6 SEC) travels to No. 13 Auburn on Saturday at Noon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter