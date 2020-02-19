Tennessee holds off Vanderbilt 65-61

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee trailed for over eight minutes on Tuesday before holding off Vanderbilt 65-61 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols led by 13 points with 2:30 left in the second half before the Commodores ripped off 10 points in a row to cut Tennessee’s lead to 63-61 with six seconds remaining. Jordan Bowden sank a pair of free throws to ice the game.

John Fulkerson only had one point at intermission from a made free throw. The junior forward scored seven points in a row at one point in the second half, finishing with a team-high 17 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Bowden also added 17 points while Santiago chipped in 15 points.

Tennessee (15-11, 7-6 SEC) travels to No. 13 Auburn on Saturday at Noon.