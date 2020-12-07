Tennessee kicker Brent Cimaglia opts out for the remainder of the season

Tennessee’s Brent Cimaglia kicks a field goal as Joe Doyle (47) holds in the first half of an NCAA college football game against UAB, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee placekicker Brent Cimaglia announced on Monday that he has decided to opt-out for the remainder of the 2020 season.

In a statement released by Cimaglia on his Twitter account, the senior said he is stepping away to focus on his ‘mental well-being and physical health’.

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt previously said that Cimaglia had returned in June with a knee injury that continued to hamper him this season.

“He’s played through difficult circumstances throughout the season,” Pruitt said of Cimaglia’s decision to opt out. “He feels like it’s better for him not to participate the remainder of the season. His indication to me is he’s coming back next year.”

Tennessee kickoff specialist Paxton Brooks will handle placekicking duties for the Vols in their final two games. It will be his first time handling such duties in a college game.

Cimaglia is just 5 of 9 this season on field goals after going 23 of 27 in 2019.

Cimaglia was named to the 2020 Lou Groza Award Preseason Watch List, the annual award for the year’s best college kicker. He was named semifinalist for the 2019 award.