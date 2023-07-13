KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The best women’s soccer players in the world have descended on Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Four current and former University of Tennessee athletes will represent their respective nations at the prestigious event.

The tournament kicks off Thursday, July 20 with the U.S. Women’s National Team aiming for a historic World Cup three-peat.

Khadija Shaw (11) controls the ball in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship 3rd place match against Costa Rica in Monterrey, Mexico, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw – Jamaica

At just 26 years old, Shaw is already one of the most accomplished soccer players to attend Tennessee. She earned All-SEC first-team honors in both of her two seasons and won SEC Offensive Player of the Year as a senior.

She has blossomed into one of the world’s best strikers as a professional and became the first Caribbean player to be named the CONCACAF Female Player of the Year in 2022. She is already Jamaica’s all-time top goalscorer and helped the island become the first Caribbean nation to qualify for the Women’s World Cup in 2019.

Kameron Simmonds – Jamaica

The 19-year-old forward is the only active Tennessee player on a World Cup roster. She appeared in 16 games as a freshman in 2022, notching four goals and four assists.

KNOXVILLE, TN – August 13, 2022 – Forward Kameron Simmonds #9 during the game between the Dayton Flyers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Emma Corona/Tennessee Athletics

Simmonds was first called into the senior Women’s Jamaica National Team in September 2022 and scored her first international goal against the Czech Republic in February. She is the third generation of her family to represent Jamaica after her grandfather Patrick and father Gregory.

New Zealand’s Hannah Wilkinson during the New Zealand and Vietnam warm up match ahead of the women’s World Cup in Napier, New Zealand, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )

Hannah Wilkinson – New Zealand

The forward who played at Tennessee from 2012 to 2016 is no stranger to representing her country on the biggest stages. She’s represented New Zealand at three Olympic Games and three Women’s World Cups. She has appeared in over 100 international games since her debut in 2010, putting her in the top 10 most-capped players in the team’s history.

Wilkinson, who currently plays professionally for Melbourne City, finished her Tennessee career as the program’s second all-time goalscorer. She will join an elite list of players who have been named to four Women’s World Cup Squads.

Michelle Alozie – Nigeria

The 26-year-old California native transferred to Tennessee from Yale ahead of the 2019 season and made 17 appearances for the Volunteers. She currently plays for the Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League, America’s top flight for women’s soccer.

Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie runs with the ball against the United States during the first half of an international friendly soccer match, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Alozie earned a spot on the Dash after beginning as a preseason trialist in 2021. She signed a two-year contract extension in December 2022. She made her international debut for Nigeria in June 2021.