Tennessee rolls over Tennessee Tech 103-49

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes directs players during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Everything clicked Friday night for the Vols. While the team continues to dominate on defense, they finally got some chemistry going on offense.

Tennessee did some of their best shooting. The Vols went 58% from the field and 47% from three-point range, scoring a season-high 103 points.

Six players scored in double-figures with freshman guard Jaden Springer coming off the bench scoring a career-high 21 points.

Rick Barnes used summed up his performance in one word: terrific.

Victor Bailey Jr. and Josiah-Jordan James each added 15 points and with James accounting for 6 rebounds.

Keon Johnson also had another great night coming off the bench, the freshman scored 13 points and 4 rebounds.

Tennessee’s defense continues to dominate. The Vols held Golden Eagles to 31% shooting from the field and 26% from beyond the arc, limiting them to 22 points only in the first half. The team continues to play great transition basketball; forcing 15 Tennessee Tech turnovers, scoring 25 points off of them.

The tenth-ranked Vols improve to 4-0 on the season after blowing the Golden Eagles out of Thompson-Boling Arena 103-49.

The team looks to keep their win streak going when they face Saint Joseph’s next on December 21.