Tennessee Smokies to remain Chicago Cubs Double-A Affiliate

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) - The shrill squeak of basketball shoes pierced through the Lynn Sexton Gym as the anticipation began to fill the crowd like a balloon on the verge of popping. Three-ball, short, a small painful exhale but there was time with a minute-thirty remaining on the clock and the balloon still in form. The ball returned to the same shooter's hands this time he drove inside and released a jumper.

Pop.

The crowd emphatically roared, Farragut's coach jumped nearly three feet high as the ball sunk through the hoop putting the Admirals up 31 points. Mason Motley had just scored his first points since 2017.

Diagnosis

It was strange, a feeling he hadn't had to deal with before. Mason Motley was not particularly injury prone but the soreness he felt in his left leg just wouldn't quit.

"I had played a few games through it," Motley recalled the end of his eighth-grade basketball season. "It was just sore and then we went to the doctors. I thought it was probably just a sprain or something."

The doctors recommended he ice it, they also wanted to take a precautionary x-ray. The latter showed a bone cyst had developed on his left leg requiring surgery. Mason was out for the summer, but back in time for his freshman season.

"As a freshman came in (and) he was probably the best player in his class," Farragut head coach Jon Higgins said.

The pain returned near the end of his freshman year, requiring a second surgery the cyst appeared to have somehow returned. Doctors once again went in removed the cyst and replaced it with a bone graph. This time his pathology was sent to Emory.

Months had gone by and Mason's life had returned to normal, playing basketball and hanging out with friends, when his Dad showed up out-of-the-blue to a Drive for Life event he was at.

"He said the doctors called us in and they have to tell us something," Mason recalled. "I had a weird feeling."

Mason along with his mother Kristin and father Tim sat together in the doctor's office as the word, "Cancer" pierced through the room like the shrill squeak of a basketball shoe on hardwood floors. It wasn't a bone cyst, it was osteosarcoma and it was in his left tibia. Mason had been misdiagnosed, twice.

“He was pretty devastated," his mother Kristin recalled. "For him, he was fifteen years old looking forward to playing basketball all summer with his friends. He was going into his sophomore year and hopefully playing Varsity. It was hard."

Mason didn't believe it. Why would he? He was a healthy 15-year-old kid who'd never even dealt with a significant injury before. Surely he couldn't have cancer, the doctors had to have gotten it wrong again.

"I was like, there’s no way and even after they first told me we had to wait for like two months for the test results," Mason said. "The whole time I was like 'there’s no way. I’ll be fine.'”

The test results confirmed it. Mason did the one thing he'd always done, he went to basketball practice.

"He wanted to come in and tell his teammates," his father Tim said. "He didn’t want anybody else to tell the team but him. He felt that was important."