KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Smokies won the Southern League championship for just the fourth time in franchise history. The Smokies defeated the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 10-3.

B.J. Murray cracked a three-run home run in the third inning to put the Smokies up 4-1. Tennessee never looked back from there. Murray led the team with four RBIs in the contest.

After finishing first place in the Southern League North Division, the Smokies swept the Chattanooga Lookouts to advance to the Championship series.

They opened the series with an 8-4 win on Sunday to enter Tuesday’s game with an opportunity to clinch the title.

This is the Smokies’ first title since 2004, which they shared with the Mobile BayBears due to the Southern League Championship series being canceled because of Hurricane Ivan.

Their previous two titles came in 1974 and 1978.