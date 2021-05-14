Tennessee softball advances to the SEC Tournament Semifinals

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WATE)- Seventh-seeded Tennessee softball kept the momentum rolling from the team’s exciting walk-off win Wednesday night, upsetting second-seed Arkansas in the quarterfinals, 1-0.

It was a pitcher’s duel through the first four innings, leaving goose eggs on the scoreboard heading into the fifth.

Tennessee recorded the first hit of the game with a solo blast from Ally Shipman to put the Lady Vols on the board, 1-0. Shipman accounted for Tennessee’s two hits with a double in the seventh.

Ally Shipman on her huge homer: I was looking to follow the game plan. Just really excited that I could do that for Ashley. #LadyVols — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) May 13, 2021

Lady Vols’ ace Ashley Rodgers had another impressive day in the circle recording 12 strikeouts and only allowing one hit through seven innings. She earned her 25th win of the season and threw her 23rd complete game.

Up Next: The Lady Vols will face three-seed Alabama in the SEC Tournament Semifinals on Friday. It will be Tennessee’s 16th appearance in the semifinals and the team’s first since 2018.



