KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The University of Tennessee’s lucrative new naming rights deal for Thompson-Boling Arena is drawing mixed opinions from the student body.

The university agreed to a ten-year, $20 million naming rights deal with Food City to change the name to “Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.”

Thompson-Boling Arena opened in 1987 and was named after B. Ray Thompson Sr and former UT President Dr. Edward J. Boling.

While the arena is getting a new name change a lot of people went to social media to voice their opinions about it.

“Too many words. Way too many words,” sophomore Dominic Magnolia said. “I definitely will not be calling it that.”

His friend Cody Domingos said, “Yeah, it’s Thompson-Boling at heart,”

“I’m not going to say all the words to the people that I’m talking to. You know, that’s kind of lame,” freshman Ryder Schwass. “I rather just keep it short and sweet. I’m going to go to the TBA. I’m not going to go to all these words. “

“Oh nevermind. If y’all are getting 20 mill out of it, y’all can do whatever you gotta do,” said Schwass after learning about the lucrative deal. “Yeah, if I was getting 20 mil I would change it too. Yeah, I don’t blame y’all at all.”

However, others don’t feel the same.

“I feel like we could have gotten a little more money,” sophomore Wyatt Brace.

Either way, these students say it’s not going to stop them from going to games. According to UT, this deal will help with renovations and upgrades to the facility.

Some of those renovations include new club amenities, a state-of-the-art center-hung video board, and an upgrade to the building’s exterior.