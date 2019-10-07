Bills lineman finds another way to beat Titans left tackle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips found another opening to beat Taylor Lewan – this time on social media.

The Titans’ three-time Pro Bowl left tackle gave a shout-out Monday on Twitter to Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson for his production as a first-round pick with a screen shot of Lawson’s stats through Sunday’s 14-7 win by Buffalo. Lawson had no tackles or sacks in the game.

Phillips, who had a career-high three sacks by halftime, took over.

The defensive tackle wrote that Lewan should get drug tested again and called him a ”soft cry baby.” Phillips then shared a couple of videos of Lawson tying up Lewan so he could get his second sack followed by a tweet with a screen grab of a story for Lewan failing a drug test earlier this year with ”People don’t forget (at)taylorlewan77.”

Then the Bills lineman, who played the Titans and Lewan twice last season first with the Dolphins and then Buffalo, tweeted out a screen grab of the Titans left tackle unconscious in the 2018 season opener at Miami with the hashtag ”NSFW” to Lewan. The Titans tackle missed the next game with a concussion.

Phillips said after the Bills’ win that he was really happy Lewan returned from his four-game suspension against Buffalo and that he could be a part of the Bills piling up five sacks.

”That’s all I have to say about him,” Phillips said.

