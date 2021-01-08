ESPN’s Dianna Russini talks Titans in the playoffs, durable Henry and Tannehill toughness

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra report, News 2’s Kayla Anderson and ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini discuss the Tennessee Titans upcoming playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Russini, who has covered the team from a national level over the last few seasons, shares her ‘keys’ to a Titans’ victory. She also explains why Derrick Henry will be fresh in the playoffs, despite so many carries in the regular season. Russini also shares what impresses her most about quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
Click on the video above to see the full video. You can follow ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Twitter @diannaESPN.
