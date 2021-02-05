Former Titans Super Bowl starter Josh Evans dies after cancer battle

JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 23: Josh Evans of Tennessee Titans celebrates with fans after his team defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship game 23 January 2000, at Alltell Stadium in Jacksonville, FL. The Titans won the game 33-14 to represent the AFC next Sunday in the Super Bowl in Atlanta, GA. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) (Photo credit should read RICK RUNION/AFP via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Titans defensive lineman Josh Evans has passed away following a battle with kidney cancer.

He was 48.

Evans was a member of the Oilers/Titans from 1995-2001 and played in 71 career games with the franchise.

He was a starter for the Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV during the 1999 season. Evans recorded a sack in the team’s Wild Card win over the Bills and a half sack for a safety in the team’s AFC Championship win over the Jaguars.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk released this statement:

“I am so sad to hear that our Titans family lost Josh Evans today. His fight against cancer was one of courage and strength and his teammates were by his side encouraging him throughout that fight. We will remember his big personality and even bigger smile. We send our condolences to his family and friends in this difficult time.”

Evans was just honored as the 12th Titan this past season for the Titans in their October game against the Texans. The team displayed a video message at Nissan Stadium to recognize him. Evans was diagnosed with cancer in 2020.

According to the Titans, funeral arrangements at Willie Watkins Funeral Home in Jonesboro, Ga., are not complete.