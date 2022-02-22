KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former University of Tennessee standout wide receiver Josh Malone has agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans.

Malone didn’t play a regular season game in the NFL last season but has spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Jets. He has also spent time on the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers practice squads since joining the league.

Malone was a fourth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017 after finishing with 1,608 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns in college at Tennessee.

He has played in 26 games in the last five years and has started in seven. He has 11 receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown. He also has three carries for 14 yards and a rushing touchdown.