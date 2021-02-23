Isaiah Wilson says he is done with Titans

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 12: Isaiah Wilson #79 of the Tennessee Titans participates in warmups prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on November 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

After less than one year, it looks like 2020 1st round pick Isaiah Wilson is done as a Tennessee Titan.

Monday evening Wilson put out a tweet saying, “I’m done with football as a Titan… No further comments.”

Wilson quickly deleted the post, but the message was out, it was seen, it was grabbed and now everyone is wondering just what has happened?

Last week general manager Jon Robinson said they have done what they can and it was on Wilson to figure out if he was going to do what it takes to be a professional football player.

If Wilson is waived or just quit the Titans stand to save up to $2.6-million against the salary cap this year. Normally first round picks have guaranteed contracts, but his suspension last season likely voided out the guarantees for the last three years of his contract.

Wilson’s rookie campaign was an epic disaster after being selected 29th overall. He had two run-ins with police, spent time on the covid list twice, was suspended a game and left the team in December when he was placed on the non-football illness list.

The Titans 1st round pick played 4 snaps the entire year, 3 of them came in the victory formation.

The Titans have not commented on his Wilson’s tweet and he is still listed on the team roster on the Titans website.