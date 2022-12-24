NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans have postponed Saturday’s game after a request was made by Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper asked the Titans to postpone Saturday’s game amid power outage concerns across the area.

Shortly after the request made, Nissan Stadium announced that the game would be delayed for an hour. Kickoff is now officially set for 1:02 CT.

The request came after the Tennessee Valley Authority announced Saturday morning that all power distributors in the area should immediately drop 10% of their electricity load.

Power curtailments began early Saturday morning for those in the NES service area, which includes Davidson County and surrounding Middle Tennessee counties.

In a tweet, Mayor John Cooper stated that the game should be postponed to show solidarity with those experiencing power outages.

“I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps, said Mayor John Cooper.

The TVA ended all planned intermittent interruptions, also known as rolling blackouts, just before 11 a.m.

After the delay was announced, Mayor John Cooper expressed his appreciativeness stating, “I appreciate the Titans delaying kickoff for one hour as the TVA commits to immediately ending the rolling blackouts. NES continues to work hard to minimize disruption for residents this holiday weekend.”

The Titans said the decision to delay the game was made in partnership with the NFL, Mayor’s Office and Nashville Electric Service. The team said they “can’t thank the OEM and NES enough for their dedication to the safety of our neighbors.”

No other information was immediately released.