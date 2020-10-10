NFL: No new positive COVID-19 tests reported for Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are no new positive cases of COVID-19 for the Tennessee Titans from Friday’s round of testing, according to NFL officials.

Brian McCarthy, of the NFL confirmed with News 2 there were no new positive cases to report as of Saturday morning.

News 2 is working to develop more information about when the Titans will reopen their facilities.

According to the Associated Press, the Bills-Titans game has been moved from Sunday to Tuesday night at 7 p.m. as long as Tennessee has no more positive tests for COVID-19 in the interim.

CBS will televise the game.

The NFL also is rescheduling Sunday’s Broncos-Patriots game from Sunday to Monday at 5 p.m. EDT as part of an ESPN doubleheader. New England had a smaller outbreak of COVID-19.

The Chiefs at Bills game scheduled for Oct. 15 is moving to next weekend if the Buffalo-Tennessee game actually is played on Tuesday. No specific day or time has been determined.

“These scheduling decisions were made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” the NFL said in a statement Thursday night.

Three games now have been postponed due to the pandemic: Pittsburgh at Tennessee in Week 3 was moved to Oct. 25.

The Titans’ outbreak increased to 23 Thursday with tight end MyCole Pruitt and a defensive back from the practice squad put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday afternoon. The Titans’ facility remains closed with the team still prohibited from any in-person activities.

Tennessee (3-0) has had 21 positive tests returned since Sept. 29, though now 13 players are on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including four starters and a long snapper.

LATEST STORIES